YEP says: Leeds proves it is a world class arena for sport

NOT only will Leeds’ Headingly Stadium host four matches as part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup but it will host more games in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, than any other city.

Yesterday it emerged Elland Road had been chosen as a semi-final venue for the men’s competition and the redeveloped Emerald Headingley will stage three men’s games and four in the women’s tournament,

A super season of sport is already on the cards for us starting with the Leeds Sports Awards next month, the Tour de Yorkshire, the Cricket World Cup, a Test match against Australia, the UCI World Road Cycling, the triathlon, the 100th birthday of Leeds United - not to mention what else the club could achieve. Leeds has not rested on its laurels since its Olympic successes and Le Grand Depart.

It’s hard to believe that an historic venue like Headingly Stadium at one time looked like it could lose its status as a Test match venue. Credit where it’s due, Leeds City Council and Judith Blake in particular, played a crucial role in brokering a deal with Legal and General to privately fund £35m towards its redevelopment. The Rhinos also pledged £5m towards the total, and with so much to celebrate in sport and a superb new stadium surely their season ahead deserves to be a massive success too.

