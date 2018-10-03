YEP says: Leeds Light night is an insitution

Have your say

Light night is one of those Leeds events which has grown into an insitution.

This free event each year seems to get bigger and better and brings thousands of families and young children into our city centre in the evening.

It would be easy for a busy cosmopolitan city like Leeds to develop a night-life was strictly for the adults.

Add a fantastic bar, club and food scene and you would think that would be assured.

But events like this show the versatility of our city and that we can have a family-friendly night-time economy with the right events.

Come along and enjoy.