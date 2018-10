this week the stark new report from the global scientific authority puts the onus on individuals, as well as Governments, to take action to avoid disastrous levels of global warming.

Spending £13m on cameras to check whether vehicles in Leeds have paid their congestion charge, seems a lot for a cash-strapped council which can’t afford to fix all the pot holes. But if they don’t take punitive action can they trust us to take individual responsibility to cut down on emissions?