YEP says: Jo Cox’s sister gives strong message one year after terror attack

IF there is one person who understands the torment of losing someone because of the hatred of another, it is Kim Leadbeater, sister of Jo Cox.

At the time of the Westminster attack she said: “When we are faced with such acute pain and suffering it is difficult not to lose hope, but we must remember that the goodness of humanity will prevail and we must come together and counteract hatred, in whatever form, with love and support for our fellow human beings.”

She has spent the time since Jo was killed in 2016, working tirelessly to do just that and in the process to make the world a better place.

Echoing her sister’s famous message that we have more in common than that which divides us, she and the rest of Jo’s family, friends and supporters, have done so much to bring communities together.

She always speaks so passionately about the work that they are doing, and everyone involved is inspirational in the way that they have not let one act of hatred taint their belief in humanity.

Today, one year after the Westminster attack, her words are just as powerful and just as poignant. She told the YEP “When the worst of human behaviour is on display, it actually often brings out the best of humanity.

We can all play our part in ensuring that is true.