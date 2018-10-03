YEP says: Help us with plaque to remember Leeds man who was last to die in First World War

THE YEP is today asking every reader to help us reach the £2,000 target needed to erect a plaque to George Edwin Ellison.

We know that we can do it - in fact, we’re certain that we can do it in a day - we just need 1,000 people to each pledge a pound.

George Edwin Ellison became part of history as the last British soldier to be killed in action during the first world war.

Hundreds pay tribute to caring Leeds teenager after tragic drugs death

Some people died after the armistice was declared - the message did not necessarily get through to all the troops as it should, and some of course died of their injuries after the 11am ceasefire.

But it was our own Leeds husband and father who had the unenviable “honour” of being the last British soldier to be killed in action.

It is regrettable that it has taken 100 years for us to realise that there is no recognition of this, but thanks goes to Leeds Civic Trust for bringing this omission to all our attention.

This plaque will not just be for George, but will be there as a reminder of all of those from Leeds who served in World War One.

It was from that station that so many local young men set off on their journey to some foreign field, not knowing if they would return, So it is fitting that the plaque will be placed in the station.

Please help us to make this happen, and know that your money will be ensuring that those men are never forgotten.

Yorkshire house prices are fastest growing in the country.