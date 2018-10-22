YEP says: Help us make £3m target for Leeds hospices

We all hope that we never have to use the services of a hospice.

But the truth is that most of us will come into contact with a hospice at some time in our lives, even if it is through friends or relatives rather than personally. And it is usually at that time that we realise just what an unbelievable job they do, not only to make those with cancer feel more comfortable, supported and cared for, but the support and help they give to those around them.

We are incredibly lucky in Leeds to have the services of both St Gemma’s Hospice and Wheatfield’s Hospice and it was no wonder that the Yorkshire Evening Post’s fundraising appeal caught the imagination of the readers when it was first launched in 1982 with the aim of raising £250,000. Here we are in 2018, just a few thousand pounds short of the £3m mark.

As both hospices are marking their 40th anniversaries this year it seems the perfect opportunity to make sure we make our target.

So today we are urging all our readers to dig deep and give something to our half and half appeal, whether it is by giving online, or remembering a loved one who they have lost to cancer, either with a dedication and donation on our half and half page which runs every day in the YEP or by a dedication and donation for a light on the tree.

Please help us make our target.