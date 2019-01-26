YEP Says: Farewell to Toby Nye - our little smiler

Farewell, little man.

It was with incredible sadness that Leeds said goodbye to Toby Nye.

In his six short years, beset with health issues, he stole the hearts of Leeds United players, fans and people throughout this city.

They came out to say a final farewell.

We hope all the tributes and love shown to Toby gave his family some comfort and this awful time in their lives. His strength and courage, and above all his beaming smile, have been an inspiration. He will be missed by so many, and as we remember him, we spare a thought to all the other youngsters and their families fighting similar battles.