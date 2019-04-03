YEP says: Dog fighting is unacceptable

WE call ourselves a nation of dog-lovers, but clearly some in West Yorkshire don’t share the sentiment.



It seems this county is a hot spot for dog fighting. There is no excuse for this barbaric practice which has been outlawed since 1835. Given the secrecy that surrounds dog fighting it’s also not that easy to catch the culprits.

It also means that dogs with sometimes horrific or fatal injuries will not be treated as their owners will not risk seeing a vet as they may risk prosecution. We all have to be the eyes and ears of the RSPCA. Dog fighting is unacceptable and we can all play our part in making it history.

