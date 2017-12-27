YEP says: Car cloning gang left wake of misery

THE sophistication, planning and attention to detail that went into the car cloning operation makes you wonder why these criminals did not use their skills and expertise to make a legitimate living.

The intricacies of the operation are staggering, and hats off to the police for their detective work.

These are not victimless crimes (there is no such thing). Innocent, hard-working people will have lost thousands of their legitimately hard-earned wages buying what they thought were legal second-hand cars from these crooks. Now they will be left out of pocket or even in debt.