YEP says: Are we getting soft when it comes to snow?

The beast from the East felt more like a pest in need of a vest yesterday.

The hashtag snowmageddon was trending and artic blast warnings were raining down more than the white stuff, the sun shone at times, many kids got a day off school and everywhere looked very pretty. You could be forgiven for wondering what all the fuss was about.

We’ve always had plenty of weather in Yorkshire, and pride ourselves on wrapping up and getting on with it. Now it seems like we run and hide at the fist sign of a snowflake. But we must remember technology means more accruate longer-term forecasting and social media means we know about it before it’s hit the ground, and if that helps us get about safely and plan our lives so we don’t get caught out, then that can only be a good thing.u