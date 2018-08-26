A word from the editor: Leeds Big Sleep - I’d better dig my thermals out

MOst of the time we all take our nice warm beds for granted.

A wet weekend under canvas is enough to make even the most enthusiastic festival-goer wish they were somewhere warmer, drier and with more substantial walls between them and the driving rain.

I imagine though, that I will be falling down on my knees with gratitude when I climb into my own bed on November 30th - having spent the previous night on the terraces at Leeds Rhino’s Emerald Headingley Stadium. I’ve volunteered to join a host of others from around the city for the Leeds Big Sleep event, a community sleep out which raises money for Leeds Rhinos Foundation, St George’s Crypt and St Gemma’s Hospice.

I could hardly refuse Bob Bowman, Chief Operating Officer at the foundation, when he asked could I?

It’ll be cold and I’ll no doubt be miserable but for me it will just be for one night, and we are all acutely aware that for some it is night after night.

Not having a roof over your head is usually not the only problem facing those sleeping rough on our streets, but the work that is done at St George’s Crypt tries to address more than just the problem of homelessness.

And as St Gemma’s hospice is such a fantastic charity, and one which the YEP supports throughout the year through the half and half appeal I really should do my bit.

You can read more about the challenge in tomorrow’s YEP and rest assured I’ll be asking you kind readers to sponsor me at some point.

In the meantime, I’d better dig my thermals out!

