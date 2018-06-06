YEP Says: Television boost for Leeds caviar farm

WHO would ever have imagined that Leeds would be home to the world’s only ethical and sustainable caviar farm?

That’s the claim for the business run by father and son John and Mark Addey in South Milford.

PIC: Tony Johnson

The produce finds its way to some of the country’s top restaurants. Now the business is to receive national profile, thanks to appearing on television programmes and internet sites.

Anything which raises the profile of Leeds and gives a boost to an unusual but expanding business is terrific news, especially when it gaining plaudits for its approach.