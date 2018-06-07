YEP Says: Leeds deserves pitches to match the passion

WHEN Fabian Delph and Danny Rose don their England shirts in the dressing room at Elland Road tonight it should bring back a few memories for the lads who both came up through the ranks at Leeds United’s Academy.

The academy is a far cry from a knockabout in the local park, but that is where passion for the game often begins.

Leeds is a football city, and the need for better local sports pitches and facilities is highlighted week in week out, by the state of some of our local grounds.

So the possibility that a Parklife Scheme could come to Leeds is a huge boost to grassroots sport in the city and the bulk of the money will come from the Football Association.

The scheme - which could mean upwards of £10m being invested by the FA - will be the spark that can start the eagerly-anticipated Fullerton Park development next to Elland Road.

But it would also mean that up to four community football hubs - each with up to three pitches - could be funded in other parts of Leeds.

It will need some investment though - the FA only funds 60 per cent of the scheme.

Sheffield has done it, and Liverpool has done it. Leeds deserves this and the YEP is sure there is the support around this city to make this happen.