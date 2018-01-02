YEP Says: Help honour Leeds’s health heroes

THE YEP today wants you to help us to give some love to the NHS and to the dedicated, incredible staff who work in our hospitals, health centres, GP surgeries and communities.

Our NHS is constantly under pressure, underfunded and under scrutiny – something which must make life for the front-line staff even harder.

Anyone who has experience of a medical emergency or treatment will have seen at first hand how under pressure the staff are and how they go over and above the call of duty to provide the best care possible.

In 2018 we want to bring the stories of those amazing people – wherever they work in the NHS and whatever they do – to life and we want YOU to tell us who deserves a special mention.

It doesn’t have to be a consultant who has performed a miracle life-saving operation, although we want to know about those too.

It might be a midwife whose calmness and friendliness made the birth of your child extra special, a hospital porter who made you laugh as they wheeled you to theatre, an ambulance driver whose kind words reassured you at a traumatic time, or a health care assistant who brought you a cup of tea and made time for a chat just when you needed it.

The people behind the NHS headlines deserve some thanks and we want to give it to them.

Today we take a look at the staff who work with very poorly young people –the congenital heart unit at Leeds General Infirmary. We know how much you love the staff here, and how much it matters to you, because of the way you supported our campaign to save it when it was under threat.

Please support the We Love our NHS Campaign to show the NHS staff how much we love them and appreciate what they do.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

To nominate someone, email yep.newsdesk@ypn.co.uk

Include the full name, and title if possible, of the person you are nominating, and tell us why they are deserving.

Please also include your own contact details.

Postal nominations should be sent to Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE.