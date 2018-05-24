YEP's own Connie makes the news as she celebrates 100th birthday

Have your say

Constance Grainger likes good local news coverage, being a long time Evening Post regular reader.

But YEP subscriber number 22524 now makes the headlines herself, having this week turned 100.

Centenarian Constance Grainger who celebrated her birthday this week.

The centenarian, who has cheated death twice, shares a ton of memories on how she defied all expectations to reach her milestone birthday.

Constance celebrated her ​big day at Little Sisters Of The Poor surrounded by a lifetime’s worth of friends from societies she has worked with.

Doctors told ​her a childhood illness would not see her live past her teenage years.​ Then, years later Constance and her parents​,​ narrowly escaped death the night of the Leeds blitz.

Constance was due to be on duty with the National Fire Service when 40 German aircraft littered bombs across ​the city in March 1941.

“We slept through it!” she chuckles in disbelief.​ ​The family awoke the next morning to rubble and dust after a bomb exploded on Cardigan Road, Headingley – mere streets away from her family home.

Constance’s childhood illness meant she was unable to apply for a scholarship and instead left to work aged 14 for school cap manufacturers.

From a young age Constance saw the importance of charity and love from experiences in her family home.

Her mother, Anna Mary Grainger, was so weak she had to be carried up stairs until she was 21.

She became a member of the Baptist church at a young age.

“If I heard anybody had cancer off I went to see them”, she said.

Constance cared for a young boy who was born with spina bifida. She would take him to the library every Friday night and wheel him wherever he needed to be.

From sponsored walks aged 80 to knitting blankets for those in need, Constance has actively played a part in the Leeds community ever since.

Mid-interview there is a knock on the door. Constance’s friends arrived for their regular Monday meet up with biscuits and chatter.

They believe Constance’s secret to longevity is loving others more than you love yourself.

“I’m not the only one who lives to be 100”, Constance said modestly.

The centenarian has performed in various choirs across Leeds. As she reminisced about her choir experiences, she began to sing a popular wartime song: “Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye, cheerio, here we go!”

Constance performed at her care​ ​home years before she arrived in a group named The Alkasalzers – inspired by an indigestion cure.

“We called ourselves that because we were fizzy!”

Constance entered the civil service as a copy typist whilst volunteering in the St Vincent de Paul Society and other charities.

Her friend jokes that she didn’t have time to get married.

“I didn’t like men enough to marry one” says Constance with a cheeky grin.

Constance walks over to her shelf and picks up a model on an engraved floral stand. Her father, William Grainger, was a brass finisher and crafted miner’s lamps. After unscrewing the model’s base, Constance explained the wick is placed in the middle and is lit with a match.

“He bought all his own materials.”

Despite a job as a waitress during the war, her mother stayed at home.

“My mother had days: Monday was visiting day, Tuesday was wash day, Wednesday was ironing, Thursday was upstairs day, Friday was downstairs and black leading!

“Then they went and baked after they’d black leaded!”, she growls in jest.

She recalls her mother making homemade bread and cake.

Constance has enjoyed travels around the globe, including Lourdes, the Black Forest and even trips to Israel.

When asked if there is a secret to her longevity Constance paused and said: “If there is I don’t know it!”

Nowadays, Constance spends her time at sing alongs, bingo, keep fit and mass.

Saturday is film night where she watches classics such as The Dam Busters and Mrs Miniver. “Betty Davis, Joan Crawford, Greta Garbot...”, she recalls fondly.

The lady who friends refer to as ‘our Connie’ says she doesn’t feel any different as she turns 100. Despite the fact Constance could not reveal the secret of her longevity, perhaps leading a selfless life is half the trick.