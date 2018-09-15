YEP’s Half and Half appeal within touching distance of hitting its £3 million target

The YEP’s Half and Half appeal is within touching distance of hitting its £3m target.
This newspaper’s fundraising project for St Gemma’s Hospice and Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice needs just £15,000 to reach the milestone.
Now, generous YEP readers are being called on to help with the final push to get it over the line. It would be a perfect birthday present as both hospices are celebrating their 40th anniversaries this year.
Emily Clark, St Gemma’s 40th anniversary manager, said: “ The Half and Half Appeal’s £3million target is in sight now and we know the people of Leeds can help us raise the final £15,000 needed. Whatever you can give is really gratefully received and helps to make a real difference to our patients and their loved ones.”
The YEP’s Half and Half appeal was launched in 1982 by the editor, the late Malcolm Barker. The original target of £250,000 was reached within two years, but the money kept coming in. The £1m milestone was passed in 1990 and the £2m mark was achieved by 2003. And in 2014, the YEP launched ‘Project £3m’.
One of the appeal’s most well-known fundraisers is the annual Light Up A Life service in December where readers can donate money in memory of people they have lost. This year’s Light Up A Life service will be at The Light on December 5. Dedications will be on display in the paper from November 9 to 30. The closing date for dedications is Monday, November 26.
Kate Bratt-Farrar, hospice director at Wheatfields, said: “2018 is the 40th anniversary of Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, and it would be a fitting achievement to reach the £3m milestone in this special year. Join us at the Light Up A Life event on December 5 to remember loved ones and to help ensure we can be there for families in Leeds in the years to come.”
To donate go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/YEPHalfandHalfAppeal