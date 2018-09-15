YEP’s Half and Half appeal within touching distance of hitting its £3 million target

The YEP’s Half and Half appeal is within touching distance of hitting its £3m target.

This newspaper’s fundraising project for St Gemma’s Hospice and Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice needs just £15,000 to reach the milestone.

Former YEP editor Malcolm Barker who launched the Half and Half appeal.

Now, generous YEP readers are being called on to help with the final push to get it over the line. It would be a perfect birthday present as both hospices are celebrating their 40th anniversaries this year.

Emily Clark, St Gemma’s 40th anniversary manager, said: “ The Half and Half Appeal’s £3million target is in sight now and we know the people of Leeds can help us raise the final £15,000 needed. Whatever you can give is really gratefully received and helps to make a real difference to our patients and their loved ones.”

The YEP’s Half and Half appeal was launched in 1982 by the editor, the late Malcolm Barker. The original target of £250,000 was reached within two years, but the money kept coming in. The £1m milestone was passed in 1990 and the £2m mark was achieved by 2003. And in 2014, the YEP launched ‘Project £3m’.

One of the appeal’s most well-known fundraisers is the annual Light Up A Life service in December where readers can donate money in memory of people they have lost. This year’s Light Up A Life service will be at The Light on December 5. Dedications will be on display in the paper from November 9 to 30. The closing date for dedications is Monday, November 26.

Kate Bratt-Farrar, hospice director at Wheatfields, said: “2018 is the 40th anniversary of Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, and it would be a fitting achievement to reach the £3m milestone in this special year. Join us at the Light Up A Life event on December 5 to remember loved ones and to help ensure we can be there for families in Leeds in the years to come.”

To donate go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/YEPHalfandHalfAppeal