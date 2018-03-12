YEP Leeds Oliver Awards set to mark 10th year

It’s one of the most glamorous nights of the year when it comes to the local dining scene and it takes place tonight at Elland Road Pavillion.

This year is extra special for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Awards, because it also marks a decade since we launched them.

Oliver Awards, at Elland Road Pavilion, Leeds.Pictured from the left are Charlotte Russell, Kayla Richardson and Kirsty Richardson..6th March 2017 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

During that time, we’ve done our level best to support all the hard working people who make the local dining scene what it is - and we will continue to do that.

Our aim from the start was to provide a platform to promote what was and is one of the country’s best dining scenes.

Over the year, the awards have proven prescient, consistently identifying restaurants which have later gone on to enjoy national recognition.

We did that with Tharavadu, who won our Best Indian category for the last three years and are now Michelin Recommended - they are kindly sponsoring this year’s awards.

We also did it with The Man Behind the Curtain, the Leeds fine dining restaurant run by Michael O’Hare, who later went on to gain a much coveted Michelin Star and attended our awards the following year.

In the beginning, the awards were centred on the Leeds area but three years ago - due to popular demand - the decision was made to extend them beyond the LS postcode, with the introduction of a new ‘Rural’ category.

Tonight’s awards will see hundreds of restaurant industry professionals come together for one of the calendar events of the year.

We received over 420 individual category entries to this year’s awards, our most ever.

The results of tonight’s ceremony will be published in a special pullout in Thursdays’s YEP.

The event will also be covered online, including facebook live and twitter.