YEP Leeds Italian of the Year: Shortlist revealed

We’ve got our top finalists for our Italian Restaurant of the Year 2018 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.

You’ve given us ten mouthwatering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot. a pasta or a pizza? spaghetti or penne? pepperoni or anchovy?

We all love to sit down to an italian meal and, with thousands of italian restaurants in the uK, we all have our favourite

Now we want you to tell us which local restaurant gets your vote. it could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style

dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant?

Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a pizza or a pasta?

Pick up a copy of YEP for voting details. The closing date for voting is 10am, Friday, May 25, 2018.

RELATED LINKS:

Just Eat reveal top 10 highest rated Indian takeaways in Leeds

Just Eat reveal top 10 highest rated Chinese takeaways in Leeds