YEP dining awards ‘People’s Choice’ voting extended to the end of February

Voting for this year’s Yorkshire Evening Post Oliver Awards People’s Choice award has been extended.

This is the 11th year of our ever popular annual dining industry awards and while the main 16 categories, including awards for Best Chef, Fine Dining, City Centre, Rural and others, will be determined by our panel of expert judges, we were asked by a number of people to extend voting in out new People’s Choice award. This award is voted on exclusively by you, the public.

Just by voting, you will be entered into a prize draw to win £100 to spend at a restaurant of your choice.

To vote via mobile phone, text PEN OLIVER, followed by the four digit code to 85100 (eg PEN OLIVER 0015). Voting by text costs £1.50 per vote plus one standard network rate message.

Use the codes below to vote for your favourite restaurant:-

0010 Afsaneh Kaviani

0011 Amalthea Greek Bistro

0012 Caravanserai

0013 Dakota Deluxe Leeds

0014 Dill & Bay

0015 Ephesus, Rodley

0016 Fazenda

0017 Gaucho

0018 George’s Great British Kitchen

0019 Humpit

0020 Kirkstall Bridge

0021 The Foundry

0022 Neighbourhood

0023 Olive & Feta, Farsley

0024 Poco Sicilian Street Food

0025 Salvo’s, Headingley

0026 San Carlo Flying Pizza

0027 Sheesh Mahal

0028 Spice House

0029 Stew & Oyster

0030 The Rythre Arms Steakhouse

0031 Viva Cuba

0032 Yorkshire Pudding Pie Company, Rillington

The deadline has now been extended to the end of February. The awards themselves will take place on March 11 at Elland Road Pavillion. Our sponsors this year are: Bestway Wholesale, Slingsby Gin, Foodit, Leeds BID, Bidfood, Forge Recycling, LWC Drinks and Elite Shopfitters.

Voting

You can vote in a number of ways, including by phone text message and also online by logging onto our website: www.oliverawards.co.uk/award-category/the-peoples-oliver

You can also vote by posting nominations to Karen Goodridge-Cross, Oliver Awards 2019 People’s Choice Nomination, Yorkshire Evening Post, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds. LS12 1BE