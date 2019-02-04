YEP dining awards ‘People’s Choice’ voting extended to the end of February

Voting for this year’s Yorkshire Evening Post Oliver Awards People’s Choice award has been extended.
This is the 11th year of our ever popular annual dining industry awards and while the main 16 categories, including awards for Best Chef, Fine Dining, City Centre, Rural and others, will be determined by our panel of expert judges, we were asked by a number of people to extend voting in out new People’s Choice award. This award is voted on exclusively by you, the public.
Just by voting, you will be entered into a prize draw to win £100 to spend at a restaurant of your choice.
To vote via mobile phone, text PEN OLIVER, followed by the four digit code to 85100 (eg PEN OLIVER 0015). Voting by text costs £1.50 per vote plus one standard network rate message.
Use the codes below to vote for your favourite restaurant:-
0010 Afsaneh Kaviani
0011 Amalthea Greek Bistro
0012 Caravanserai
0013 Dakota Deluxe Leeds
0014 Dill & Bay
0015 Ephesus, Rodley
0016 Fazenda
0017 Gaucho
0018 George’s Great British Kitchen
0019 Humpit
0020 Kirkstall Bridge
0021 The Foundry
0022 Neighbourhood
0023 Olive & Feta, Farsley
0024 Poco Sicilian Street Food
0025 Salvo’s, Headingley
0026 San Carlo Flying Pizza
0027 Sheesh Mahal
0028 Spice House
0029 Stew & Oyster
0030 The Rythre Arms Steakhouse
0031 Viva Cuba
0032 Yorkshire Pudding Pie Company, Rillington
The deadline has now been extended to the end of February. The awards themselves will take place on March 11 at Elland Road Pavillion. Our sponsors this year are: Bestway Wholesale, Slingsby Gin, Foodit, Leeds BID, Bidfood, Forge Recycling, LWC Drinks and Elite Shopfitters.
Voting
You can vote in a number of ways, including by phone text message and also online by logging onto our website: www.oliverawards.co.uk/award-category/the-peoples-oliver
You can also vote by posting nominations to Karen Goodridge-Cross, Oliver Awards 2019 People’s Choice Nomination, Yorkshire Evening Post, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds. LS12 1BE