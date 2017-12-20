YEP ‘12 Days of Christmas’: Nine ladies dancing

On the Yorkshire Evening Post’s ninth day of Christmas, we present ‘nine ladies dancing’, courtesy of Hull-based LWHS Dance Company, who were performing at the ‘Fresh’ event earlier this year.

The image was provided by Leeds-based Yorkshire Dance charity, which champions the value of dance in education and the arts.

‘Fresh’ is their annual showcase of high quality youth dance from across Yorkshire and part of the U Dance National Festival, a celebration of performances by young people.

Taking place in a different location across Yorkshire each year, Fresh offers an exciting opportunity for youth dance groups, schools and individual young people to perform on a professional stage.

Youth companies performing will also be in with a chance of representing Yorkshire at the U Dance National Festival, the nation’s annual youth dance festival, which showcases the strength and talent of young dancers from across the country Next year’s event will take place on Saturday March 24 at York Theatre Royal, from 7pm.

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Dance said: “This year we will also be showcasing high quality screen dance made by and with young people. Fresh is free to take part in and open to any style of dance from groups aged 11-19 (25 for any young person with additional needs or a disability) from Yorkshire.

“All you need to do is complete an application form and send us footage of your dance piece or perform at one of our sub-regional platforms.”

Yorkshire Dance champions the value of dance and its development in Yorkshire, raising standards, increasing knowledge and understanding.

Tickets: £8/£6 conc. Call the box office on 01904 623568 or log onto yorktheatreroyal.co.uk