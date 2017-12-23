YEP ‘12 Das of Christmas’: 12 drummers drumming

On this, our final edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s version of ‘12 Days of Christmas’, we present to you 12 drummers drumming.

The display is part of the Christmas Walk at Lotherton Hall. It also marks the conclusion of our mini-series of pictures based on the popular song.

It’s not always been easy finding all the objects, people and animals from the list but thanks to the help of some of Yorkshire’s finest businesses and organisations, we’ve managed it and we hope you have also enjoyed our sometimes creative take on the festive ditty.

Some of the song lines were easier to replicate than others, so we are thankful to the Breeze Projects team for setting up their display at Lotherton, where we sourced five gold rings and today’s picture. We are also thankful to Leeds College of Music for trying so hard to set up another picture which sadly fell through - perhaps we will have better luck next year.

We’re grateful too to Northern Ballet for fitting us in during such a busy time, the City of Leeds Pipe Band, the HenPower Project, Nesfield Lodge Dementia Care Home, Yorkshire Dance, The Shake Bar in the Merrion Centre, Nick Dowling up at Harewood House for doing us proud with ‘four calling birds’ and ‘six geese a laying’, barrister Richard Bennett who just happened to have a great picture of two turtle doves and to Cash Bathford from the Forestry Commission for telling us all about their project to increase their numbers. And finally, we thank Alan Ingle, landlord of the Pear Tree Inn, Mirfield, for being such a good sport and helping us kick off our festive series of articles and who went out of his way to help.

So that’s it for this year but be warned, the editor liked it so much we will be doing it again next year, so if you do know where we can find ‘eight maids a milking’, drop us a line. Please.