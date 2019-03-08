Yard and Coop in Leeds has opened - see inside the new chicken restaurant

The brand, which already has sites in Manchester and Liverpool, threw open the doors to its new unit on Merrion Street on Thursday night. The premises used to be Miah's Kitchen, which has now moved to York Place. They specialise in buttermilk fried chicken dishes and customers can choose a 'build your own feast' option with different meat cuts, sauces, toppings and chips available. The menu also features wraps, kebabs, chicken dinners, burgers, sides, desserts, milkshakes and a cocktail list. Yard and Coop have been listed on Deliveroo in Leeds since 2018, when they opened a Deliveroo Editions kitchen in Scott Hall Mills to prepare takeaway food for delivery. Last November they launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the opening of a Leeds restaurant with a £50,000 goal, but they fell short of the target and had to refund backers' money.

