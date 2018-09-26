Xbox launches its own Fortnite bundle

Microsoft is to offer a Fortnite console bundle that will give players who buy a special version of the Xbox One S a unique game skin and a load of in-game currency.

Nintendo and Samsung are among those to have previously jumped on the battle royale game’s extraordinary popularity to offer special gear and clothing for those buying their devices and playing the game on their platform.

The Xbox One S Fortnite Bundle includes a one terabyte console and a special character outfit called the Eon skin, as well as an Epic Aurora Glider, Rare Resonator Pickaxe and 2,000 V-Bucks - the game’s virtual currency used to buy other character items.

The bundle will also include one-month trials to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold, the gaming system’s subscription service and online multiplayer service respectively.

The whole package is now available for £250.

Free to play across a range of different platforms, Fortnite has gathered millions of players in the last year, and its gradual launch on to new platforms - including the Nintendo Switch and Android mobile operating system in recent months - has been met with fanfare.

Figures from June showed the game had 125 million players, while the next major update to the game - Season 6 - is due to launch on Thursday.