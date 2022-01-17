Wortley fire: Police treating blaze at derelict Tong Road mill building as arson
Police are treating a blaze at a derelict mill building in west Leeds as arson.
Officers say they were were contacted by West Yorkshire Fire Service who were attending a fire at a derelict mill building on Tong Road in Wortley at around 3.13pm yesterday. (January 16)
Fire chiefs say the blaze spread to 100 per cent of the first floor of the building and five engines and an aerial appliance were sent to the scene.
Road closures were put in place by police while the fire was put out.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The incident is being treated as arson and enquiries ongoing. There were reports of youths having been seen the area around the time of the fire."
Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13220026396 or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .
