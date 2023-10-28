Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Thousands turn out for Palestine march through Leeds city centre calling for 'an end to the violence'

Thousands of demonstrators turned out in Leeds city centre to show their support for Palestine.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 28th Oct 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 14:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The march, from Cavendish Road to Millennium Square, followed the attack on Israel earlier this month by the Palestinian militant group Hamas and the Israeli response.

Protestors held signs that read “Freedom for Palestine” and carried demands for an end to violence in Gaza.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The demonstration, that began at 12pm on October 28, was organised by West Yorkshire United for Palestine.

Most Popular
Thousands of demonstrators turned out in Leeds city centre on October 28 for a demonstration over conflict in the Middle East.Thousands of demonstrators turned out in Leeds city centre on October 28 for a demonstration over conflict in the Middle East.
Thousands of demonstrators turned out in Leeds city centre on October 28 for a demonstration over conflict in the Middle East.

The group said in a statement: “The Israeli state has initiated ground incursions along the Gazan border, conducting raids alongside their ongoing bombardment campaign. This relentless campaign has resulted in the devastating loss of over 5,000 Palestinian lives, including approximately 2,300 innocent children.”

It added: “As a united community, it is imperative that we raise our voices against these unspeakable atrocities. In solidarity with the Palestinian cause, West Yorkshire United for Palestine has organised a peaceful demonstration. It will serve as a powerful platform to demand justice and an end to the violence plaguing Gaza.”

There was a significant police presence in The Headrow today (October 28), as traffic was stopped and the march proceeded along the busy route before turning up Cookridge Street towards Millennium Square.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, prominent leaders in the community have weighed in on the situation in the Middle East. They include Imam Qari Asim of the Leeds Makkah Mosque, who organised a statement signed by members of a national advisory board calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza – and condemning recent reports of antisemitism and islamophobia.

The city’s Labour group said last week that incidents of antisemitism and islamophobia have risen in Leeds since the atrocities in the Middle East began.

And the President of the Jewish Society at universities in the city said students are facing increasing antisemitism on campus. The University of Leeds, Leeds Beckett University, and Leeds Arts University have issued statements in response affirming their commitment to support those affected by the events in the Middle East. The universities also said that any form of discrimination would not be tolerated and gave directions on reporting.

Related topics:PalestineLeedsHamasPalestinianIsraelGaza