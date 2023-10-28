Thousands of demonstrators turned out in Leeds city centre to show their support for Palestine.

The march, from Cavendish Road to Millennium Square, followed the attack on Israel earlier this month by the Palestinian militant group Hamas and the Israeli response.

Protestors held signs that read “Freedom for Palestine” and carried demands for an end to violence in Gaza.

The demonstration, that began at 12pm on October 28, was organised by West Yorkshire United for Palestine.

Thousands of demonstrators turned out in Leeds city centre on October 28 for a demonstration over conflict in the Middle East.

The group said in a statement: “The Israeli state has initiated ground incursions along the Gazan border, conducting raids alongside their ongoing bombardment campaign. This relentless campaign has resulted in the devastating loss of over 5,000 Palestinian lives, including approximately 2,300 innocent children.”

It added: “As a united community, it is imperative that we raise our voices against these unspeakable atrocities. In solidarity with the Palestinian cause, West Yorkshire United for Palestine has organised a peaceful demonstration. It will serve as a powerful platform to demand justice and an end to the violence plaguing Gaza.”

There was a significant police presence in The Headrow today (October 28), as traffic was stopped and the march proceeded along the busy route before turning up Cookridge Street towards Millennium Square.

Meanwhile, prominent leaders in the community have weighed in on the situation in the Middle East. They include Imam Qari Asim of the Leeds Makkah Mosque, who organised a statement signed by members of a national advisory board calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza – and condemning recent reports of antisemitism and islamophobia.

The city’s Labour group said last week that incidents of antisemitism and islamophobia have risen in Leeds since the atrocities in the Middle East began.