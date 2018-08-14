World premiere of new children’s ballet to be staged at Leeds theatre

Have your say

NORTHERN Ballet is set to revive family classic The Nutcracker as well as staging the world premier of new children’s ballet Puss in Boots during shows in Leeds.

The Leeds-based touring ballet company will start its autumn season with a trio of new short ballets at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre at Quarry Hill from September 12 to 15.

Matthew Koon and Rachel Gillespie in The Nutcracker part of the Autumn programme for Northern Ballet.

Northern Ballet will the stage the world première of its sixth new children’s ballet Puss in Boots in October.

The show – which is designed to introduce young children to live ballet, theatre and music – will be performed at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre from October 27 to November 5.

Northern Ballet will also be performing The Three Musketeers at the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield from October 24 to 27.

The company will draw its autumn season to a close with festive favourite The Nutcracker at Leeds Grand Theatre from December 4 to 16.

A Northern Ballet spokeswoman, said: “Join Clara on Christmas Eve as she is swept away by the Nutcracker Prince on a magical adventure to a winter wonderland.”

Tickets are on sale now. Go to northernballet.com/whatson for details.