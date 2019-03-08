World premiere of ballet brings sensational story of Queen Victoria to Yorkshire stage - where to see it and how to get tickets

Yorkshire is receiving a royal visit like no other as Northern Ballet brings the sensational story of Queen Victoria to life in dance.

Coinciding with the 200th anniversary year of the birth of one of Britain’s most iconic monarchs, the world première takes place at Leeds Grand Theatre from March 9 to 16 2019 followed by a UK tour including performances at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield from March 19 to 23.

Victoria tells the astounding life story of Queen Victoria through the eyes of her youngest child and lifelong companion Beatrice.

Travelling back in time from Victoria’s death bed, Beatrice relives her memories of her mother as a secluded widow before discovering her anew as she transcribes the Queen’s intimate diaries. Wife, mother, lover, Empress; Victoria presents the various, often conflicting faces of this emblematic monarch.

Victoria is choreographed and directed by the internationally acclaimed Cathy Marston, who also created Northern Ballet’s critically-acclaimed Jane Eyre which was nominated for a South Bank Sky Arts Award.

Cathy Marston said: ‘Victoria’s life was full of extraordinary innovations and characters and I feel very inspired by the unusual perspective of Victoria’s daughter Beatrice, from whom we hope to discover our iconic, but nevertheless elusive subject.

Responsible for shaping much of what we know of Queen Victoria today, this mother/daughter relationship will be both a historically and emotionally compelling engine for our new ballet.’

Tickets for Leeds Grand Theatre are on sale now. To book visit leedsgrandtheatre.com or call 0844 848 2700*.

Tickets for the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield are on sale now. To book visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.