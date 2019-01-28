World premiere for new Keira Knightley film that was made in Leeds

Leeds plays an eye-catching supporting role in a new movie that will have its world premiere today at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Official Secrets, starring Keira Knightley, Matt Smith and Ralph Fiennes, was shot in locations across the city last year.

Places used for filming included the city centre’s Pasta Romagna restaurant, Chapel Allerton Tennis Club, Roundhay Boathouse and Killingbeck Police Station.

Other locations included Boston Spa, Otley, Wetherby, Keighley, Shipley and Doncaster.

The film’s production offices, meanwhile, were based at Prime Studios on Kirkstall Road.

The Screen Yorkshire-backed drama tells the true story of British intelligence whistle-blower Katharine Gun (Knightley), who leaked a classified memo detailing a US-UK illegal spying operation against members of the UN Security Council during the run-up to the invasion of Iraq in 2003.