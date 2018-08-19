World famous circus comes to north Leeds

One of the world’s most famous circuses is set to wow the crowds in north Leeds later this week.

The spectacular Moscow State Circus is back in the UK for a summer tour and will set up in the historic surroundings of Harewood House for a six-day stint from Thursday August 23.

The famous circus will be performing its latest production, ‘Gostinitsa’, which bosses promise has “all the spectacle and nerve-tingling, edge-of-your-seat thrills for the whole family”.

It includes acts which recently shared the pitch with singing star Robbie Williams at the opening ceremony of the World Cup.

A spokesperson for the circus said: “The Moscow State Circus has been planning this event for the last two years and the artists have been in training ready for this world-beating performance, which promises to be breath-taking.”

The Gostinitsa show will feature award-winning clowns, the Chervotkins Duo, guiding the audience through acts including the Didyk Troupe - acrobats on Europe’s only double Russian swings - and the Alighanov Troupe, whose act includes two ten-metre poles balanced on one shoulder of a man, with three girls climbing and spinning to the top.

Five brave stars will also walk the high wire, and unicyclists the Gorodetskiys Duo and trapeze artists add to the jaw-dropping line-up in the big top.

The circus’s opening show runs daily every evening - with additional afternoon performances on Sunday August 26 and Bank Holiday Monday August 27 - until Tuesday August 28. Tickets from £12 adults, visit www.moscowstatecircus.com or phone ticketmaster 0844 856 5555 or the Bigtop box office 020 3375 3970.