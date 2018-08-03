Working men's club cordoned off as police investigate alleged assault in Bramley

A man has been injured after an alleged assault in Bramley tonight.

The car park of the Bramley Band WMC is currently cordoned off by police and Crime Investigation officers are searching the area for evidence.

The scene at Bramley.

It is reported that a club member in his 50s or 60s was assaulted by four males as he left the bar at around 7.30 to 7.45pm this evening (Friday).

Committee member Chris Gledhill told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "One of the members came out of the club and two lads set about him. He came back in and was covered in blood. He is in a bit of a bad way."

He said there were two attackers at first and then four who fled the scene. The ambulance service and police were called.

West Yorkshire Police were unable to comment.