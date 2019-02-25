Work underway on new entrance

A £60,000 building project is underway at TCV Skelton Grange Environment Centre in South East Leeds.

The work, to create a new front entrance with a flexible education and recreation space for schools and volunteers, is being funded by a £63,619.43 grant from WREN’S FCC Community Action Fund. Despite regular maintenance, high footfall of over 6,000 visitors a year, combined with 15 years of weathering, had caused the previous entrance way’s wooden decking to become extremely dilapidated. The new entrance way, due to open in May, will have a slope on a more gentle gradient improving access for people with mobility issues and wheelchair users.

Lee Gibson, project assistant of TCV Skelton Grange has revealed he is excited that the project is starting to take shape: “It’s great to see our vision for this vital community facility moving closer to reality. We are extremely grateful for the funding WREN has given us and we’re looking forward it being ready for volunteers and school children who visit Skelton Grange.”

Four raised planters will be constructed and filled with sensory and edible plants at the Stourton site, to provide opportunities for visiting children to learn about plants and their life cycles.

Dry stone walls and rustic wooden fencing will frame the space to ensure a safer space for younger visitors. The new outdoor seating area will include a pizza oven made from locally sourced cob to create an inspiring and memorable feature for visitors to enjoy.

WREN is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, conservation and heritage projects.