Woodhouse Lane police incident: Man dies after falling from multi-storey car park in Leeds
A man has died after police believe he fell from a multi-storey car park in Leeds.
Police were called to Woodhouse Lane Car Park shortly after 1pm today (Tuesday) where a man had been found seriously injured, after apparently falling from the building.
He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Officers have cordoned off the area while they investigate the man's death, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 1.08pm today, police were called to Woodhouse Lane Car Park in Leeds where a man had been found seriously injured having apparently fallen from the building.
"He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.
"A scene is in place while enquiries are carried out but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting reference 13120494071 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.
