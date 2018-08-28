Wonderful Winnifred’s a super Leeds centenarian

Life-long Leeds resident Winnifred Burton has 100 reasons to celebrate.

The centenarian was surrounded by friends and family as she marked her special birthday in style.

And as part of the celebrations, Winnifred opened the new sensory garden at the care home where she lives in Pudsey.

Her first child, Valerie Beggs, 72, was among the guests at Charlton Court Nursing Home to mark the momentous occasion.

Ms Beggs said: “She’s an absolutely wonderful mother, ultimately caring and loving.

“Extremely patient, with a wonderful personality.

“She’s had many friends and still has, those who are still alive, and many old friends from her early work days.”

After growing up in Kirkstall, Winnifred met Roger Rhodes Burton and the couple married at St Stephen’s Church in the suburb.

Their children Valerie, Kathryn and Sinclair, who lives in Menston, were born in 1946, 1949 and 1952 respectively.

Winnifred has lived most of her life in Bramley, but moved into the nursing home around three years ago. And she will be a friendly face to many of the city’s residents after she spent many years working as a doctor’s secretary at Leeds General Infirmary.

Ms Beggs, of London, said: “She was driving until she was 94. She used to take all her friends out into the Dales. She loved going to the countryside.”

Winnifred is a member of the Mormon faith, and friends from her church in Farsley visit her often.

Fellow member Paul Whitehead was also due to sing at her party yesterday.