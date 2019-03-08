Women’s Day awards for Leeds’ best Instagram Star and Girl Boss

International Women’s Day is set to be marked in Leeds by a new awards ceremony run by women for women.

The Leeds entrepreneur behind women’s lifestyle club, Simply Ladies, Carron Cummings, is set to host her first awards event tonight.

Novel categories include ‘Mumpreneur’, ‘Instagram Star’, ‘Unsung Shero’, ‘Most Charitable Woman of the Year’ and ‘Girl Boss’. More conventional categories include Business Woman of the Year, Best Restaurant, Rising Star and Mentor of the Year.

The awards, which she hopes will become an annual event, celebrate women from all walks of life.

Carron, who was recently been nominated for two Yorkshire Choice Awards, described the inaugural event as “an evening of fashion, food, and female empowerment.”

With over 100 nominations across 28 categories, the evening will be a celebration of the talented and inspirational women in and around Leeds. From Business Woman of the Year and Small Business of the Year, to the Making a Difference and Agent of Change Award, the categories have been carefully crafted to give women well-deserved recognition for their successes.

As well as crowning the 28 award winners, the evening will also feature the Simply Ladies Fashion Show, with a catwalk showcasing the latest trends from emerging Yorkshire fashion designers, all modelled by real women of Leeds. Brands taking part in the fashion show include WAKE, Drunk in Love Couture and What’s Your Skirt.

Carron said: “Since starting Simply Ladies two years ago, I’ve met so many amazing, inspiring women. I wanted to create a platform where these women, who come from all walks of life, could be proud of their achievements, whether that’s through their career or personal ambitions.

“Success comes in all shapes and sizes, which is why I wanted to create an array of categories that not only recognised those that were leading in their careers, but also going above and beyond every single day to support others and give back to the community. We’ve had so many nominations and I’m excited to bring all these strong women together on International Women’s Day to celebrate their talents.”

Carron founded Simply Ladies two years ago to provide offers and discounts to members for a range of hotels, spas, restaurants, bars and fashion brands. Membership costs £10 per month and current partners include Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa, Oulton Hall Hotel, Park Plaza Hotel, Malmaison, Banyan, The Pit, Salute, Arc, The Box, Jack Wills, Miss Guided, Simply Be, and Pretty Little Thing.

Carron has been nominated for Business Woman of the Year and New Starter Business of the Year at the Yorkshire Choice 2019 Awards on April 6.

The celebrations will take place at The Centenary Pavilion at Elland Road, with a drinks reception and fashion show at 6.30pm, followed by a three-course meal and awards ceremony, which will be hosted by Capital FM’s Jojo Kelly.

The evening will also feature live music from Caution Collective and a charity auction, with all proceeds going to St Gemma’s hospice.

Categories include:-

Rising Star

Freelancer of the Year

Girl Boss

Most Charitable Woman of the Year

Woman of Purpose

Outstanding Entrepreneur

Mentor of the Year

Business of the Year

Agent of Change

Small Business of the Year

Medium Business of the Year

Freelance Photographer of the Year

One to Watch

Contributions to the Arts

Contribution to Music

Best Restaurant

Best Customer Service

Best Bespoke Designer

Unsung Shero

Woman in Business

Mumpreneur

Woman in the Community

Outstanding Charity

Inspirational Woman

Instagram Star

Health & Wellbeing Provider

Business Woman of the Year

Making a Difference