Woman taken to hospital after house fire in West Yorkshire

A woman was taken to hospital after a house fire where the smoke alarms failed to go off.

It started in the kitchen of the house on Foss Walk in Castleford at around 10.50am today but was out by the time crews from Castleford and Pontefract arrived.

One man suffered burns to his legs but did not attend hospital after getting treatment at the scene and a woman suffered smoke inhalation and was transferred to hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said smoke detection were installed but didn’t actuate.