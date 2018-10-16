Woman seriously injured in road accident near Wakefield's Hepworth gallery

Have your say

An elderly woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a traffic collision near a West Yorkshire art gallery.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident at around 5.20pm yesterday (Monday) on Thornes Lane, Wakefield, to come forward.

A 70-year-old woman was hurt in the collision near the Hepworth art gallery.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A Renault Scenic was travelling along Thornes Lane towards Thornes. The pedestrian was at a crossing when the collision occurred.

"The 70-year-old female pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for medical treatment."

Enquiries are ongoing.