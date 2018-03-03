Woman rescued from River Aire during freezing temperatures in Leeds city centre

A woman was rescued from the River Aire in Leeds city centre in freezing temperatures.

Firefighters were called to the river, near Riverside Court off Call Lane, at about 4am today (Saturday).

A member of the public had requested the padlock code for an emergency throwline, which is used to help pull people to safety.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the woman was rescued and taken to hospital.

A spokesperson said: "On arrival of the fire service the female was removed from the water, handed over into the care of ambulance and transported to hospital."

Crews from Leeds, Hunslet and Rothwell fire stations were called to the scene.