Woman rescued from bungalow bedroom blaze

A woman had to be led to safety following a fire that started in a bungalow bedroom in Knottingley.

Crews were called to Hampden Close on Friday shortly before 4.30pm where there were reports of people trapped inside.

Smoke alarms in the property had been triggered.

Appliances from Pontefract, Castleford and Featherstone went to the scene where they found a woman inside whom they led to safety wearing breathing apparatus.

They were able to bring the fire under control using hose reel jets.

The female casualty was transported to hospital by ambulance suffering from smoke inhalation.

An investigation was launched into the cause of the blaze.