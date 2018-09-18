Woman punched door staff and police officer in struggle to get back into Harrogate bar

A young woman who punched two bar staff and kicked a female police officer on a night out in Harrogate has been ordered to address her alcohol issues.

Charlotte Hannah Ward, 27, of Valley Drive, Harrogate pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating, at Harrogate Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The court heard that Miss Ward had been ejected from Mojo bar on Parliament Street following an altercation on August 24 this year.

But after a failed attempt to gain entry back into the bar, Miss Ward punched two members of staff, causing one of the staff member’s lip to swell.

Miss Ward made off on foot before police found her lying on the floor outside Debenhams and tried to put her in the back of a police van.

Another struggle ensued and the court heard that Miss Ward appeared to fall and hit her head before PC Goodlad tried to assist her.

As the struggle continued Ward began kicking out, hitting the side of PC Goodlad’s head.

Representing Ward, Andrew Tinney told the court that his client had been given a deferred sentence for a similar offence in 2015.

He said: “The hope at that time was that she was someone who had put her alcohol problems behind her and for the most part she has done. This incident shows why she cannot drink.

He added: “She doesn’t have any recollection of what happened. She couldn’t believe she acted as was being alleged by door staff and what happened subsequently in respect of the officer.”

Mr Tinney told the court that Ward had sought further treatment for her head injury and that health professionals had told her that she had suffered a concussion.

He added: “We can only say she had no tolerance for alcohol as a result of being sober for the last three years and this is what has happened.

“I should add that she has held down quite responsible jobs in the mean time.”

Miss Ward’s probation officer told the court that she had not consumed alcohol since the offence because she was ‘scared’ following the aftermath of what happened last time.

The probation officer also said that Ward had told her she suffered with extreme anxiety and depression and had suffered with suicidal thoughts ‘almost on a daily basis’.

Deciding Ward’s sentence, Chair, Paul Gregory said: “We have listened to the circumstances and a bit more about your background.

“Having said that you are obviously in need of some help with the alcohol problem that inadvertently you have faced over recent years.”

Ward was given a 12 month community order with upto 20 rehabilitation days and was ordered to pay compensation of £100 to each of the three victims.