Woman pedestrian hit by traffic light after car crash has died from injuries

A PEDESTRIAN who was hit by a traffic light after a car crash in Bradford city centre earlier this month has died from her injuries in hospital.

Janet Kaywood, 58, from Bradford, was hit by a traffic light which fell after being struck by a silver Mercedes C180 which had mounted the pavement.

It happened on Barry Street at its junction with Sunbridge Road in Bradford just after 12.30pm on Friday August 3.

Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses to the collision itself or the manner of driving of the Mercedes involved before the collision.

Sergeant Ann Drury, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “Sadly, Ms Kaywood passed away in hospital last week following the collision earlier this month.

“We appealed for information at the time and are now renewing this appeal and asking that any witnesses please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101, quoting log 870 of 03/08.