Woman injured in motorbike collision on Kirkstall Road

A woman has been injured in a road collision on one of Leeds' busiest roads.

West Yorkshire Police have been called to a collision on Kirkstall Road near to Waterside House this afternoon (Friday).

A spokesman for the force has confirmed a woman has been injured following a collision between a motorbike and a car.

It's not currently clear if the injured woman was travelling on the bike or car.

The spokesman said: "We were called at 4.20pm to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorbike on Kirkstall Road. One woman has been injured and an ambulance has been called to the scene."

There are reports of delays building in the area and there is currently disruption to bus services.

The crash follows a multi-vehicle collision on the M1 at junction 42 this morning, when hundreds of motorists experienced long delays.