Woman injured after falling off railway bridge near llkley

A woman has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after falling off a railway bridge in a rural village.

She was on the bridge over Wheatley Lane in Ben Rhydding, near Ilkley, when she fell just before 12.30pm today.

The air ambulance was called and she was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with a leg injury.

Network Rail said no disruption was caused to rail services.

The bridge is close to Ben Rhydding Station and carried the Ilkley to Leeds line over Wheatley Lane.

Road closures were in place during the incident but have now been lifted.