Woman injured after crash involving stolen van in Leeds

A woman has been struck by a vehicle after a stolen van crashed in Kirkstall last night.

She is believed to have been crossing the road at the time and suffered minor injuries.

A van stolen from Beeston earlier on Tuesday collided with a car near Broadlea Hill in Kirkstall and one of the vehicles then hit the victim, although police have not confirmed which one.

The driver of the stolen van, which is believed to belong to a roofing firm, fled the scene.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"Police are investigating after a vehicle stolen in a burglary in Beeston was involved in a collision in Kirkstall last night (Tuesday, 29 January). The collision occurred shortly after 8.30pm at the junction of Broadlea Hill and Leeds & Bradford Road and involved two vehicles and a female pedestrian, who suffered minor injuries.

"The driver of one of the vehicles stayed at the scene but the driver of the other vehicle – a Ford Transit van – left the scene. It was later established that the vehicle had been stolen in a burglary earlier in the day. Enquiries are ongoing."