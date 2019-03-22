Woman in critical condition in hospital after serious crash in Leeds

A 22-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital after being knocked down near Wortley.

West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses after the incident, which happened at 5.20pm on the A58 Whitehall Road, between Ring Road and Branch Road.

The woman was hit by a driver in a blue Ford Kuga and was seriously injured.

The car was travelling away from Leeds city centre at the time of the collision.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle or the pedestrian prior to the collision. They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was driving in the area and has any relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13190147912.