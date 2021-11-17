Woman in critical condition in hospital after collision with bus on Leeds ring road

A woman is fighting for her life following a collision with a bus in Leeds last night.

By Emma Ryan
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 9:05 am
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 9:06 am

The 41-year-old pedestrian is in a critical condition in hospital, say West Yorkshire Police, following the incident on the A6110 ring road at Lower Wortley.

Police said it happened at 11.22pm last night (Tuesday), just prior to the roundabout junction with Royds Lane, and involved in a collision with a double-decker bus that was travelling away from the Gelderd Road junction towards Wortley.

She sustained life-threatening injuries and police are appealing for witnesses who saw the collision or the circumstances leading up to it.

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a woman was in collision with a bus near the Lower Wortley ring road.

