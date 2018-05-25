Woman hit by car on main road in Leeds

Have your say

A woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car on the Leeds and Bradford Road this morning.

The collision happened at 10.18am near the Ganners Hill junction in Bramley.

The victim, a 37-year-old woman, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for checks but her injuries are not thought to be serious.

The car involved was a blue Ford Galaxy.

The road re-opened at 11am.

Earlier this morning a 12-year-old boy suffered a serious arm injury when he was struck by a vehicle outside Abbey Grange C of E Academy in West Park.