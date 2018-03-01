Woman found dead in street after blizzard-like conditions hit Leeds

An elderly woman was found dead in a Leeds street this morning.

Police were called to Well Street, in Farsley, shortly after 6.10am.

Officers were at the scene this morning, where a tent was put up in the thick snow as blizzards continued on Well Street, Farsley, Leeds.

The 75-year-old woman's body was found laid partially under a parked car.

A police tent was put up in the snow as severe weather continued in the city, and a cordon was in place outside the East Court flats.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are currently carrying out enquiries into the circumstances but at this stage there is nothing to suggest her death is suspicious.

A police cordon in place at the East Court flats off Well Street, Leeds.

“We have established the woman’s identity and are in contact with her family.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw her in the area at any time prior to her being found this morning. She may have appeared confused.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting log number 191 of today.

