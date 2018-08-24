Woman dragged to the floor during mugging

Detectives in Wakefield have released CCTV images of a male they would like to trace following a robbery in which a woman was dragged to the ground.

Police today released details and photographs of the robbery that occurred at around 10.30pm on July 14 in Newmillerdam.

The victim, a woman aged 55, was walking her dog on Boyne Hill when she was stopped by the suspect who asked her for directions.

The suspect pushed the victim to the floor and made off with her handbag.

The woman’s bank card and a small amount of cash were in her handbag.

There was an attempt to use the woman’s card at a service station on Doncaster Road, Wakefield a short time later at around 1.25am on July 15.

Police would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man pictured as he may have information valuable to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180346729 or to get in contact using our online live chat service.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.