Woman dragged from Audi car in Leeds robbery

A woman was dragged from her Audi as a gang robbed her of the car and fled in Leeds.

Police are today appealing for information after the offence at around 6.50pm on Thursday, December 7 on Severn Road at Hunslet Trading Estate.

The Leeds District Crime Team said that a woman, who was in her thirties, was returning to her parked car.

As the victim was looking for something inside it, a dark car pulled up alongside her and five people got out and approached her.

One of the offenders threatened the victim while another has dragged the victim from her car, police said.

Her mobile phone and car keys were stolen before the five people fled in the victim's silver Audi A6 and the original dark vehicle they arrived in.

The victim was uninjured but left feeling shaken.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 13170572525.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.