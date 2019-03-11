Woman dies after incident on railway tracks near Leeds

A woman in her 60s has died after falling onto railway tracks on Sunday.

British Transport Police confirmed the death of the woman at Burley-in-Wharfedale Station, between Leeds and Ilkley, on Sunday morning.

The circumstances are not thought to be suspicious and she was pronounced dead at the scene despite a large emergency services response. A file has been passed to the coroner.

The incident led to trains being delayed on the line between Leeds and Ilkley until late afternoon.